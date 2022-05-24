Sanders Capital, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Sanders Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sanders Capital is an investment management company that is owned by its employees. The company was founded in 2009 by Lew Alan Sanders, who is still active with the company acting as its CEO and co-CIO, and is based out of New York. Sanders Capital conducts its research both internally and externally and utilizes both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investment decisions. The firm utilizes extensive field research and a disciplined valuation process to locate securities or assets where “expected internal return meets or exceeds return targets of the services.” Sanders Capital invests in a variety of public equity, derivatives, and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on the value stocks of large cap companies. The company currently invests most heavily in the finance, information technology, and health care sectors, each making up approximately a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing amount allocated. The company currently holds over $17 billion in total assets under management spread across 60 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 5, which make up approximately $400 million of its assets under management. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been growing since its inception, with total number of accounts rising from 3 in the first year of its operations to its current amount and its total assets under management growing from $3 billion in its first year of operations to well over 5 times that amount today. The company caters to a variety of clients, including pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, and investment advisors, which each make up approximately a quarter of its clientele, and many others to a lesser degree. Sanders Capital currently offers its Value Equity Portfolios and All Asset Value Portfolios services.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $50,189,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(9.97%), TSM(9.52%), and UNH(7.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sanders Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,249,376-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.88 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $52.88 per share and a market cap of $296,704,170,000. The stock has returned 36.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Sanders Capital, LLC bought 596,760 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 3,325,460. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $412.35.

On 05/24/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $456.77 per share and a market cap of $71,002,431,000. The stock has returned 24.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sanders Capital, LLC bought 1,687,707 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 13,517,677. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/24/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $104.26 per share and a market cap of $139,868,875,000. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,120,313-share investment in NYSE:SWK. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.54 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $117.72 per share and a market cap of $17,771,556,000. The stock has returned -42.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHI by 1,563,149 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.85.

On 05/24/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $67.44 per share and a market cap of $23,740,920,000. The stock has returned -24.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

