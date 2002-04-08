Bombardier Increases Maintenance and Repair Capacity at its Le Bourget Line Maintenance Station

Located at a major hub, Le Bourget LMS has added technicians and more than 30,000 sq. ft. ( 3,000 square metres ) of hangar space

GENEVA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced it has expanded its Line Maintenance Station (LMS) at Le Bourget Airport near Paris to increase its maintenance and repair services for European customers. The facility is strategically located at one of Europe’s busiest airports for business aviation and the expansion is another step in the company’s drive to lead the industry in aftermarket services by bringing best-in-class OEM service, parts and know-how closer to its customers.

Bombardier recently boosted its workforce at the Le Bourget LMS, established in 2018, and has added more than 30,000 sq. ft. (3,000 square metres) of hangar space, capable of accommodating up to three Global 7500 aircraft at one time or as many as six Learjet or Challenger aircraft at a time. The expansion has increased the slots available for light scheduled maintenance as well as unscheduled and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) maintenance and parking services currently provided by the LMS. The additional space and technicians are poised to enhance the reach and response time of Bombardier’s locally stationed Mobile Response Team (MRT). Near term plans also include the addition of wheel and battery shop maintenance services.

“As we actively grow our worldwide service footprint, we are creating more and more opportunities for our business jet customers to leverage Bombardier’s high-level OEM capabilities in the form of expertise, infrastructure and connected aircraft technology to deliver the most complete response to their maintenance needs,” said Anthony Cox, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier. “Our supplemental light and line maintenance capabilities and parking solution at this strategic location complement our existing heavy maintenance offerings in Berlin and London and ensure customers of our already-popular Le Bourget LMS can benefit right now from access to a broader range of top-tier options in the region.”

The Le Bourget facility is certified for the Learjet 60 and Learjet 75 aircraft, as well as Challenger and Global series business jets, including Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 and its new, award-winning Challenger 3500 aircraft.

The growing number of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jet customers in the region are well served by Bombardier’s seven European LMSs and numerous authorized service facilities (ASFs), as well as the tip-to-tail heavy maintenance services provided by Bombardier service centres at Berlin Brandenburg Airport and at London Biggin Hill Airport. Other line maintenance stations in the region are located in London Luton, UK, Linz, Austria, Nice and Cannes, France, and Milan and Olbia, Italy.

