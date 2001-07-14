monday.com Expands Into New London Office as EMEA Presence Grows

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has opened a new, larger office in London as it continues to expand in the UK and globally. As monday.com’s European headquarters, the new office can hold up to 150 people and is located in Fitzrovia, one of the main epicentres of London’s bustling tech scene.

This new premises comes soon after the launch of monday.com’s first UK office, which had only opened in November 2021. The company has scaled significantly in the past five months, prompting the move to a bigger space much sooner than initially anticipated: not only did monday.com double its headcount last year, the company is planning to have more than 100 employees in the UK by the end of 2022, and is currently+hiring for open roles across IT, consulting, marketing, and partnerships and alliances. monday.com has also chosen the London office as the first international location for its training academy, monday+U. An academic initiative, monday U will train talented individuals looking to enter the tech industry so they can access roles at monday.com and the UK high-tech industry at large.

“We are so proud to launch our new home in London’s bustling tech community, which will act as our EMEA headquarters. Designed to reflect our+values, it is a space for monday.com employees, customers, and partners to collaborate as colleagues and friends”, says Naveed Malik, Regional Director, EMEA at monday.com. “We are rapidly expanding our customer and partner ecosystem as well, and are thrilled to see more and more companies grow with us, leveraging agile low-code and no-code solutions to manage their work”.

Similar to its offices in other locations, such as New York City and Tel Aviv, this new space not only reflects monday.com’s core values, including collaboration, ownership, and transparency, but also empowers people to live them in their day-to-day work. For example, transparency is reflected through digital dashboards on the walls where teams can showcase the data they are using to progress projects. Similarly, a sense of collaboration is encouraged through thoughtful seating plans across the office, ranging from informal sofa corners to meeting rooms of various sizes that can accommodate all team types.

“The collaboration between our workplace design team and the local employees, as they shared thoughts and got live feedback throughout the process was incredible. Everyone in the London office had the opportunity to feel part of the company in a tangible way that goes beyond day-to-day work,” explains Keren Reznik, workplace design team lead at monday.com. “This will be an ongoing process – our space will evolve to reflect our culture and the changing tech industry. We are already looking at possible concept options for our second floor, which will open in July.”

To learn more about monday.com’s growth, please go here to read its latest earnings report. To view or apply for any of the open roles in the UK, please visit the company’s careers+page.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratises the power of software so organisations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005834/en/