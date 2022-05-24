Vimian's Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Vimian Group ( STO:VIMIAN, Financial)

Strong growth and profitability in Q1

Revenue increased by 55 per cent to EUR 67.9m (43.7), of which 7.2 per cent was organic growth

Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 20.5m (17.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 30.2 per cent (40.5)

Operating profit amounted to EUR 11.2m (11.4), including items affecting comparability of EUR -4.7m (-3.6)

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled EUR 0.01 (0.03)

"Vimian continues to deliver strong growth and profitability, despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment. Total revenue increased by 55 percent to EUR 67.9 million mainly driven by acquisitions. Organic growth was 7.2 percent, despite very tough comparatives. We delivered a healthy 30.2 per cent adjusted EBITA margin, higher than previous quarters with benefit from the annual order program in MedTech", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Last twelve months pro-forma revenues (including all acquisitions completed between April 2021 to March 2022 as if they were consolidated from 1st April 2021) reached EUR 246.6 million and pro-forma EBITDA EUR 73.4 million.

"Since the start of the year, we welcomed eight new businesses to Vimian strengthening our position in the global veterinary market and adding new products and capabilities to the Group. Including these acquisitions, pro-forma revenues for the past twelve months reached EUR 246.6 million and EBITDA 73.4 million", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Related presentation materials will be available at Vimian's corporate website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 700 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, [email protected], +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-05-24 07:45 CEST.

