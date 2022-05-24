iZafe Group updates its vision and strategy

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

The Board and management have for a long period developed iZafe Group's vision and strategy. We are now presenting it to shareholders and stakeholders to create an understanding of where iZafe Group is heading as a company.

Today, the company offers a product, Dosell, which is based on ensuring the right medicine at the right time via sachets. However, the importance of good adherence applies to more than those who receive medication via sachets. By broadening our offer from manual medicine management in the mobile app to a comprehensive offer that automates the entire flow with Dosell, iZafe Group becomes the company that helps everyone to take the right medicine at the right time.

Our new vision is therefore "health thanks to good adherence."

To achieve this, we will develop a comprehensive range of digital services and products that ensure that the right medicine is taken at the right time with the goal of being able to clearly show the health effects of adherence combined with values from other sensors:

Our app is the basis for all solutions that can be used together with Dosell, other devices or as a standalone service and should remind and ensure adherence regardless of whether the medicines are packaged in sachets, pill jars, injection, tablet, or in liquid form. It shall also keep statistics and possibly alert in the event of no medication. Alarms can reach the user as well as relatives and / or care staff.

Sorting in a container for medicines where we offer a smartly connected version that with the help of our app helps with sorting, reminders, statistics and alarms to selected people in case of missed medication.

Medicine in a sachet where we, with the help of Dosell, automate all aspects of the medication.

In this way, we get access to a large amount of data that will help us understand our customers, know when to offer the user products to ensure adherence, create opportunities for new collaborations and a basis for doctors regarding future care interventions or changes in medication.

Adherence data is also an important basis for pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders conducting clinical studies. Therefore, these stakeholders are also a potential stakeholder for iZafe Group.

"We are now entering a new phase of our journey towards becoming a market leader to improve adherence and thus health. We must ensure that everyone who medicates has the best conditions to take the right medicine at the right time through smart, digital and modern solutions. During the rest of 2022, we will be able to see several interesting updates in our company to ensure that this further development goes according to plan. We look forward to being able to communicate them in the near future." says Joachim Källsholm, Chairman of the Board of iZafe Group AB.

Linked to the new strategy, several changes are now being implemented within the organization. With the new direction that the company is taking, the board has agreed together with vice president and commercial director Tobias Johansson to go their separate ways.

iZafe Group has chosen to recruit Henrik Windahl as Business Unit Manager, who will start on May 30. Henrik's background and extensive experience in partner sales and business development will help to take the company's sales of Dosell to the levels needed to be able to take the next step in iZafe Group's development and success both nationally and internationally.

Read iZafe Group's new company narrative here.

