Maximus to Host Investor Day on May 24, 2022

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will webcast its Investor Day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Tuesday, May 24. The event will include presentations by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Caswell, Chief Financial Officer, David Mutryn, and the three Segment General Managers. They will articulate the next phase of the company’s growth strategy, including expectations for organic growth and margins.

The live event and materials can be accessed by visiting maximus.com%2Finvestor-day. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Maximus Investor Relations website at investor.maximus.com.

