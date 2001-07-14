Phreesia Named One of Becker's Healthcare's "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare"

Phreesia is excited to announce it has been selected by Becker’s Healthcare as one of this year’s 150+Top+Places+to+Work+in+Healthcare. The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition of our commitment to maintaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment that supports employee growth and success,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “As our company has grown, so too have our capabilities and our platform, and we believe we are better positioned than ever to execute on our mission of creating a better, more engaging healthcare experience.”

Becker’s recognized honorees for offering a range of opportunities for professional development and career growth as well as wellness and personal benefits to support a positive work/life balance. They also considered organizations’ community impact, recognizing those with a mission of giving back.

Becker’s noted Phreesia’s collaborative and supportive work culture, including regular events to help employees connect with each other and give back to their communities. Phreesia’s professional development opportunities, such as our Early Career Program and employee resource groups (ERGs) were also recognized.

Phreesia supports the core values of its organization through “[email protected],” an internal employee engagement platform with pillars representing employee development, community, wellness, giving, recognition and fun. Employees are encouraged to participate in mentorship programs, join local volunteering opportunities on Phreesia Service Days and Phriendsgiving, and connect with colleagues across the organization both virtually and in-person for social or team-building activities.

“As a virtual-first company, we work hard to provide ample opportunities for connection, career development and appreciation of our team of strong performers,” said Amy VanDuyn, Phreesia’s SVP of Human Resources. “It’s an honor to see this recognition of our efforts, which ultimately allow us to provide excellent products and services to our clients and their patients.”

