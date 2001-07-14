Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Solo Brands, Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands, will participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit being held in New York, NY from May 24-25, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:50am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com%2F. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a direct-to-consumer platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220524005522r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005522/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus