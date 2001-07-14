Solo Brands, Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit

Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands, will participate at the Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit being held in New York, NY from May 24-25, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:50am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com%2F. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a direct-to-consumer platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

