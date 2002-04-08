NewLake Capital Partners to Participate at the Jefferies Cannabis Summit on June 2nd in NYC

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate at the Jefferies Cannabis Summit to be held in-person at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City on June 2, 2022.

Jefferies Cannabis Summit
Panel: Cannabis Debt Financing
Thursday, June 2nd at 11:00am ET
InterContinental Barclay, New York, NY

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Jefferies representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

