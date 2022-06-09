Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at June Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Presentation: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 9:20 a.m. PT

Webcast links of the conferences will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be viewable after the presentation for the following 90 days.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing our portfolio to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

