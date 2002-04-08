CurrencyWorks' Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale NFT Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub.io platform is set to release the latest NFT pack in its Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series – the “Prestige Pack”.



The latest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series continues Motoclub’s strategy to distribute highly collectible automotive-themed NFTs based on content from Barrett-Jackson’s collector car auctions.

Following the successful launch of the “Scottsdale Premier Pack”, the “Prestige Pack” features an assortment of NFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

The four cars featured as NFTs in the “Scottsdale Prestige Pack” are:

1953 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

2021 Jeep Gladiator Custom “Hellephant” Pickup

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Coupe

Each is represented by 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes 4 random NFTs from the “Prestige” tier, for a total of 16 NFTs to be collected in this tier.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Prestige” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

More details on this new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “To establish manageable scalability, you must establish ongoing demand for your product, and that’s what we have achieved with Motoclub. This latest pack drop keeps the NFT line fresh, as well driving further value through the secondary market as demand outstrips supply.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Prestige Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on May 31, 2022.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

[email protected]

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

[email protected]

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.