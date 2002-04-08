American Pacific Mining Reports High-Grade Samples up to 205 g/t Gold and 209 g/t Silver at the Tuscarora Project in Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high-grade assays from a recent rock chip sampling program at the Tuscarora Project in Elko County, Nevada.

A total of 22 rock samples were collected during the Phase I program on the claims acquired from Ubica Gold Corp. in 2021 (see September 15, 2021 news release). Of the 22 samples, 7 were below detection limits for gold (“Au”) and silver (“Ag”). The remaining results are shown in Table 1.

The highest-grade sample, 205.83 g/t Au, is located near the Repo Vein target. American Pacific began drilling this target on May 22, 2022.

Table 1. Sample Assays Highlights

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0743552b-dddc-45d0-8e58-bf19975dcb83

Figure 1. Tuscarora Claim Map Showing Highlight Samples

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9649d0e-7be4-4069-9058-deb7d2f69b1e

“We have received first sample assays from our 2022 Tuscarora exploration program. The sample grades further confirm the high-grade nature of the veins in the district,” stated President, Eric Saderholm. “Sample TSZH-19, collected from a previously untested area, is of particular interest to us since it contains both strong gold and silver values as the systems become both silver and gold-enriched moving north into the claim block we acquired in 2021. Based on these high values, we have moved the drill rig onto the recently constructed pads to test this promising new Repo Vein. We look forward to releasing first 2022 drill results shortly.”

Qualified Persons

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / [email protected]

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.