Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. to Provide Data and Advertising Solutions for Reflex Finance to Drive Awareness for B2B and B2C Campaigns

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by Reflex Finance as its data and programmatic advertising provider for their business to business and direct to consumer brand awareness campaigns.



The Reflex native token, $REFLEX, is a hyper deflationary reflection token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. Based on an innovative liquidity generating protocol with additional staking opportunities, it was launched on February 5th, 2022 and paid out over $1 million in reflections in the first 48 hours. As a show of confidence, all of the teams tokens are vested and can never be sold. As such, the team is compensated only in $BUSD reflections. Transparency and integrity are commanding values at Reflex Finance and this has earned the team the trust of the crypto community.

Ryan Arriaga, the Reflex Finance CEO said, “We are proud to be building a relationship with a strategic advertising partner like Mobiquity. This relationship will not only improve our brand recognition as a premium launch ecosystem, but it allows us to explore the other side of our advertising needs that we wouldn't be able to accomplish in-house.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “we are excited to work with Reflex Finance as their strategic advertising partner. In addition to assisting Reflex grow their base of holders by bringing awareness to their project, we will also be able to assist other Reflex partners by introducing them to our Crypto Core and Crypto Curious audiences.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance was founded to pursue one specific goal: Making the crypto space safer for everyone and create wealth for its holders through stable passive BUSD rewards, along the way. This is why we focus on the development of high-volume utilities, which all feature unique safety features, that aim to change the industry by setting new standards for secure crypto investment.! For more information, please visit reflexfinance.com.

