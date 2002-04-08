IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces The Alden Report Interview with Knightscope Inc. Chairman and CEO William Santana Li

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of advanced security technology company Knightscope Inc. ( KSCP), recently appeared on The Alden Report, a podcast series aimed at supporting wellness and self-improvement.



The broadcast, hosted by TV personality, best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Alden, is available for on-demand viewing on The Alden Report.

During the interview, Li discussed his background with Ford Motor Company prior to joining Knightscope.

“I really wanted to work at an automaker. The year before I graduated, I applied to 68 internships just trying to get my foot in the door… I got like 67 rejections and two offers from Ford Motor Company,” Li said. “I worked my butt off and made sure that it would be impossible for them not to hire me… I ended up spending 10 years there – 12 different jobs, four different continents, every functional area. It was an awesome training ground.”

“I convinced [Ford’s] board of directors to do a roll-up in the used parts industry – basically you buy one small company, then another and another and you make one big one,” he continued. “I bought 22 companies in 11 months, had about 600 employees doing about $150 million in sales and built the world’s second-largest automotive recycler… That gave me the entrepreneurial bug… I learned a lot. Ford was an awesome training ground.”

Li then turned his attention to Knightscope and the significant societal need it is addressing with its autonomous security robots.

“There are a million security guards and a million law enforcement professionals… You typically need four people to cover a 24/7 post, so, at any given time, there’s only 500,000 people trying to secure 328 million Americans across 50 states. That math doesn’t work,” Li added. “[Knightscope’s autonomous security robots] are designed to do a couple of things. One is to provide a physical deterrence… The second thing is that these machines generate over 90 terabytes of data a year… They can read several hundred license plates per minute, some of them have facial recognition, officers and guards can speak through the machines. It’s having eyes, ears and voice on the ground – in multiple locations at the same time. It’s almost like giving officers and guards superhuman capabilities at their fingertips.”

Throughout the interview, Li provided more information about the benefits of Knightscope’s security offerings and addressed some common concerns relating to innovation in the industry.

Learn more by viewing the full interview at The Alden Report.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]