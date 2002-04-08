OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced today that management will participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference taking place in Chicago on June 6-9, 2022, the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Conference happening in Boston on June 7-9, 2022, and the Roth Capital Partners 8th Annual London Conference in London on June 21-23, 2022.



Details for the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 8 Time: 12:20pm Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/oprx/1973574

Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting please contact: [email protected]

Details for the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Conference presentation can be found below:

Date: Thursday, June 9 Time: 1:15pm Eastern Time

Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting please contact: [email protected]

Details for the Roth 8th Annual London Conference can be found below:

Date: Tuesday, June 21 – Thursday, June 23 Format: In-person one-on-one and group meetings

To request a meeting please contact: [email protected]

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact

Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]