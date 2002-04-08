OrthoPediatrics to Participate in The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WARSAW, Ind., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



Event: The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.



Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

