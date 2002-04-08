Ingredion Releases 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report: "Beyond Belonging"

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, today announced the release of its 2021 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) report. In the first quarter, the Company was included on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year and earned a near-perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the second consecutive year for its LGBTQ+ policies and practices. The Company is further advancing its journey and progress with the release of its second DEI report, titled “Beyond Belonging.”



“We are committed to creating a culture of inclusion that embraces diversity and enables growth where our employees can realize their full potential,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We continue to aspire to create an environment where we bring to life Ingredion’s value —‘Everyone Belongs’ and ensure that diversity is celebrated, opportunities are equitable, and inclusion is embraced. Fostering an inclusive culture provides us with the best opportunity to attract and retain employees as we focus on delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

“As we continue to advance our DEI strategy, we have invested considerable time and effort streamlining and elevating our commitment to DEI,” said Sherri Dublin, Ingredion’s vice president of DEI, Culture and Communications. “This report reflects the dedicated work of our teams, who have spearheaded initiatives across our global organization. We are inspired by the passion and commitment of our employees and we remain focused on embedding DEI into our business and talent strategies.”

The Company’s 2021 DEI Report further underscores its commitment to employees, customers, and the communities in which it operates.

In addition, the report includes the following diversity commitments:

Improve global representation of women in management with a goal of achieving gender balance by 2030

Increase representation of women at the director level and above in Europe, by at least 5%, by 2024

Evolve the Company’s pay parity approach and methodology

Improve the representation of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) at the management level in the U.S., with the goal of reaching 38% by 2030

“As we move forward in 2022 and beyond, we are committed to driving change and making meaningful progress. We are determined to continue living our purpose of making life better for all as we execute our DEI strategy throughout our business,” concluded Zallie.

