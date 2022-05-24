Whirlpool Corp. launches WoW Studios -- a new marketing organization designed to infuse magic into the home appliance consumer journey

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) today launched a new brand experience organization designed to transform the home appliance end-to-end consumer journey into immersive consumer experiences. It will inspire audiences through an iconic portfolio of brands and world class product offerings. Located in the heart of Chicago at the iconic Reid Murdoch building, the World of Whirlpool Studios (or WoW Studios) is a multidisciplinary creative team that will work across Whirlpool Corp.'s North American brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, JennAir and Amana brands.

This new division of the company will blend over 111 years of appliance knowledge with creative excellence to enhance the consumer experience (CX), while unlocking new value for consumers and improving the lives of millions at home. WoW Studios will evolve the standard client agency model by hiring traditional agency talent and arming them with deep business understanding; increasing the speed, scale and effectiveness in the total output of marketing campaigns across the full consumer experience. From awareness to exploration to post-purchase interactions and beyond, WoW Studios will champion work that positively impacts the business with a skilled team of creative revolutionaries integrated across key disciplines that include CX Operations & Strategy, Creative & Experience Design, Integrated & Studio Production, Marketing Sciences and Digital Delivery.

"As consumer expectations evolve, we recognize that traditional marketing approaches are no longer enough. That is why we are focused on delivering an enhanced consumer experience across all of our brands and channels," said Joe Liotine, chief operating officer of Whirlpool Corp. "Whirlpool has a long history of delivering innovative, consumer-focused campaigns that offer emerging tools and technologies to meet consumers where they are. Through WoW Studios, we are accelerating our ongoing commitment to making the consumer decision journey a top priority."

The company continues to invest in consumer-focused initiatives including building direct-to-consumer capabilities, enlarging product innovation pipelines and restructuring its operations for increased agility. Since 2016, Whirlpool Corp. and its brands have received over one hundred awards for marketing, advertising, and design.

"This is a very exciting moment. We're building a state-of-the-art consumer experience organization that combines world-class storytelling with experience design. I&I Partners helped us re-organize our North American creative operations around the consumer decision journey, design new capabilities, and build high-performance teams who are already bringing magical energy to our brands. I'm proud of the opportunity to work alongside the incredible leaders who have joined us in this journey: Anita Puri (prev. at Leo Burnett), Otto Linwood III (prev. at Uber), and Michael Frease (prev. at Digitas). Together, we are building a culture where people can unleash their entrepreneurial and creative spirit to grow our business," said Jon Hall, senior director of Consumer Experience Strategy.

WoW Studios presents several unique opportunities for fearless experts in the creative field who are motivated to elevate and prove the case for creativity, such as:

Working across Whirlpool Corp.'s North American Region's iconic brands

Building the future of marketing at a company that is deploying its full weight in support of the division's success, including the necessary resources and informed data to deliver brand shifting, award-winning work

Transforming the full-funnel marketing consumer experience by tackling large, diverse scopes across key creative disciplines, including highly visible, business critical work

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

