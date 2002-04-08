Did the pandemic make us live like we’re dying?

Study finds 83% believe summer of 2022 will be our best yet for travel and adventure

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – May 24, 2021 – The disruption of the pandemic meant not only less travel, but markedly different travel. Since its rebound, how have people traveled differently, how will they travel differently? One year after its inaugural consumer travel study (here) revealed pent up demand and a willingness to give up almost anything to hit the road, global accommodations search platform trivago recently conducted a survey examining what’s changed.

The findings reveal an appetite for increased spending and adventure, a continued willingness to sacrifice for a chance to go abroad and a clear desire to treat ourselves.

Best Summer, Ever

The travel forecast is heating up with the majority planning trips this spring (52%) and summer (70%). And the consumer outlook is a positive one with 83% indicating that they believe 2022 will be their best summer yet and they plan to spend it at the beach. One in five said that if they could plan their dream trip in the next few months it would be to the beach followed by a cruise and a city sightseeing trip.

As a follow up to the 2021 study, trivago asked what would-be travelers would be willing to give up to go abroad this year. Twenty-one percent would give up their daily coffee, followed by their favorite food, laptop/tablet, a dream trip in two years, and eating out for a year. Number eight was intimacy (18%), a decrease of 20% since the same time last year.

Consumer Sentiment: Treat Yo’self

While sheltering in place or traveling closer to home, many consumers saved funds that would have been spent on annual getaways. When asked what they will do with funds saved, the just under half indicated that they would be spent on a large purchase (44%), followed by rent or a deposit on a new home (41%) and treat themselves (29%).

Furthermore, most respondents shared that they are browsing more frequently (68%), 64% are willing to spend more and 63% are planning on organizing a bucket list trip sooner than planned as a direct result of the pandemic. On the flip side, 50% said if they were guaranteed to get their money back should the holiday get cancelled that would make them more likely to make concrete travel plans for 2022.

What else has changed? Everything.

From restaurants to airlines and everything in between, the recovery has taken a toll on all sectors resulting in longer hold times, lines, and delays indicating that it’s going to take a little bit of time to get back to its pre-pandemic rhythm.

While more than 40% experienced more eager staff, more than a third (40%) reported staff and venues too busy to provide service and interaction with staff who were unskilled or unable to help (38%).

And travel isn’t the only thing changed forever, so too has the traveler. When asked whether they would be any more or less willing to travel alone post-Covid, one third (33%) said they are more willing. As for preferences, American travelers are seeking relaxation (43%), bleisure travel (36%) and exploration (33%). Finally, of those who take at least one holiday per year, one in four are more likely to take short haul trips post-pandemic.

About the Survey

The survey was deployed online and ran from February 25-March 3, 2022 polling a sample of 2,000 adults age 18+ in both countries for a total of 4,000 respondents. For both countries, quotas were used to ensure an accurate representation of each countries’ population by gender, age, geographic region, education, and income.

