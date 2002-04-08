Indianapolis 500 Fans Get Closer Than Ever to the Action Thanks to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Multi-View will give fans at the track up to seven unique, live camera angles in high definition so fans in the stands can each have the best seat in the house.

Fans at home can be transported onto the track and into the pit with an Augmented Reality (AR) portal powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband called Verizon 5G Ultra Pass.

For the more than 300,000 attendees expected, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the area covered so they can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably.



NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 106th Indianapolis 500 takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the largest sports venue with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, on Sunday, May 29 at 12:45 pm ET. For the more than 300,000 people expected to attend, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will power a transformative experience in and around the Racing Capital of the World. For fans at IMS with a 5G-capable device, Verizon 5G Multi-View will offer them up to seven unique, live camera angles in high definition including the live NBC broadcast. They get to pick their best view of the action, so they can all have the best seat in the house.

“With 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity, low latency and super-fast speeds, we’re giving racing fans new immersive experiences that will let them personalize how they’re watching the race whether they’re at the track or at home,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Verizon Technology and Product Development. “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the area covered so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably. In fact, in all of Indianapolis, 52 percent of Verizon’s network traffic is on 5G Ultra Wideband.”

“Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is providing fans at IMS and around the country a first-person and immersive content experience at this year’s Indy 500,” said Jonathan Gibson, Executive Vice President at Penske Corp. “Once again, Verizon’s reliable and industry-leading technology is powering innovation on the biggest stage at the Racing Capital of the World and beyond.”

Verizon’s 5G Multi-View and 5G Ultra Pass Put Fans in the Driver’s Seat

Verizon 5G Multi-View, available on the official INDYCAR App, lets fans at the track customize their viewing experience in real-time. With seven different live camera angles, fans with a 5G device can toggle between the action in the pit to see who’s in the lead coming out of the first turn. So whenever they are connected in the grandstands, they'll never miss a moment of the action even if they leave their seat to grab a drink. Fans using 5G Multi-View on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can have a truly exceptional experience, letting them curate their own personal experience in real-time.

Fans at home can also be transported into the center of the action during the live race with an Augmented Reality (AR) portal powered by 5G called Verizon’s 5G Ultra Pass. The AR portal offers an immersive second screen experience bringing them onto the track and into the pit. When they visit verizon.com/5gportal, they’ll enter the portal giving them 360-degree views from IMS with exclusive camera positions. Fans can control their view, choose their favorite angles or perspectives, and get a unique, front row-style, viewing experience from the comfort of their own home.

With the return of a traditional in-person Public Drivers’ Meeting this year, BlueJeans by Verizon will once again be used to stream the live event. All 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers who have qualified for the race will participate in the meeting which takes place May 28 at 10:30 am ET. Fans can join the action by visiting indycar.com/500driversmeeting or on Twitter at @BlueJeansNet .

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas and over 1700 cities around the country.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband, and business solutions offerings.

