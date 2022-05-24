Virgin Australia expands Sabre relationship to enable optimized pricing in today's dynamic marketplace through machine learning

PR Newswire

Brisbane-based carrier will leverage real-time shopping data from Sabre's Dynamic Availability to drive incremental revenue opportunities.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and BRISBANE, Australia, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an expanded and enhanced agreement with Virgin Australia. The carrier will be using Sabre's Dynamic Availability solution to identify ways to unlock greater value as it continues to scale up its operations.

This new deal is another step in Virgin Australia's technological advancement journey, following an earlier agreement between Sabre and the airline, which will see the carrier also migrate to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer tool enabling a 360-approach to forecasting, analyzing, and optimizing revenue streams by providing real-time visibility into the total revenue of every flight, market, and departure date.

"Staying on top of today's evolving schedules, prices and capacity is increasingly challenging in the current travel marketplace, so it's essential that we have the right technological tools to enable intelligent decision-making based on up-to-the-minute market insights," said Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Emerson. "Using Dynamic Availability, our team can actively sense and respond to market conditions with optimized pricing and leverage this in a competitive way that benefits our airline and our passengers."

Dynamic Availability empowers airlines to gain better control of their pricing position by leveraging shopping data, automating fare changes and enabling dynamic pricing capabilities. It begins by capturing traveler behaviour and price competition from the Sabre marketplace and other shopping data. Machine-learning models then use this data to generate recommendations that help drive incremental revenue opportunities.

"As a key building block for personalized retailing, Sabre's dynamic pricing engine enables airlines to optimize availability at scale and in near real time to unlock greater value in an effort to maximize revenue, and we're thrilled to be able to support Virgin Australia as they continue to step up operations to meet strong travel demand," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, Sabre. "Today's environment makes historical data forecast less reliable. Pricing and revenue management analysts are struggling to monitor real-time availability and execute manual pricing adjustments. And travelers' today have access to a vast amount of flight options and will typically shop up to 38 times before making a purchase decision. Dynamic Availability drives dynamic pricing with intelligent recommendations based on market demand and competitive benchmarking to support the airline's price optimization and help to ensure they are the ultimate choice for the end traveller."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Virgin Australia:

Virgin Australia Group is a major Australian airline headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates scheduled domestic and short-haul international flights, charter and cargo services, and the award-winning loyalty program Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for more than 20 years. We're a winning team and we attract the best: challengers, innovators, and seriously fun individuals with big hearts. At Virgin Australia Group, we pride ourselves on recruiting the right people to join our team and help us rise to the challenges ahead. No matter our role – we are united by our ambition to be the most loved airline in Australia, and always go one step further for our customers, colleagues and our wider community. For more information visit www.virginaustralia.com .

