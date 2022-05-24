SS&C Provides Seamless OEMS Access to Cowen Digital's Institutional Digital Assets Platform

PR Newswire

Cowen becomes first traditional investment bank to offer institutional digital asset solution on Eze's institutional OEMS platform

WINDSOR, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Cowen Digital, Cowen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COWN) digital asset division will leverage SS&C Eze's institutional OEMS platform to support its clients' digital asset trading requirements.

"Building on our first mover advantage in the market, we are delighted to add SS&C Eze's advanced trading and order management technology to our platform, as we respond to our institutional clients' growing demand to access the benefits of digital assets," said Drew Forman, Head of Cowen Digital.

"Our clients are already accessing 16 of the leading tokens through our high-touch trading desk. Adding the Eze OEMS to our robust institutional-grade platform further extends our access to liquidity alongside the most relevant market data and enhances our clients' ability to connect seamlessly with the digital asset market," added Eric Rose, Head of Execution at Cowen Digital.

SS&C Eze's institutional digital asset trading platform provides seamless broker-agnostic access to institutional liquidity across the market. It also provides market data covering 100+ tokens and 500+ pairs from more than 35 sources, enabling users to configure order details and request buy/sell quotes for selected token pairs. In addition, clients with access to Eze's integrated OEMS capabilities can create crypto orders in their order management blotter and send them directly to Cowen for execution.

"We are pleased to support Cowen in providing institutional-quality crypto execution for asset managers," said Frank Matarese, Senior Director of Product Management at SS&C Eze. "Our digital asset trading network allows our clients and partners to fully integrate their crypto and other digital assets into their investment operations. This integration enables the same controls and workflows for the other instruments they trade today and provides access to liquidity on a global scale".

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading and commission management services. Cowen also has an investment management division which offers actively managed alternative investment products. Founded in 1918 the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

About Cowen Digital

Cowen Digital, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., offers full-service trade execution and custody solutions, with the flexibility and resources to provide institutional clients with secure and compliant access to the digital asset ecosystem - supported by Cowen's proven expertise in traditional finance. Learn more here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

