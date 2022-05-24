NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 442 stocks valued at a total of $816,000,000. The top holdings were IVW(5.53%), IVE(4.75%), and IJJ(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 79,590 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 05/24/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $148.32 per share and a market cap of $261,585,306,000. The stock has returned 32.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-book ratio of 15.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:LEMB by 199,901 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.44.

On 05/24/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.1252 per share and a market cap of $463,584,000. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 21,281 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $404.57.

On 05/24/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $435.765 per share and a market cap of $115,477,946,000. The stock has returned 14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 11.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 122,266 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/24/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $53.04 per share and a market cap of $297,938,567,000. The stock has returned 36.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NORTHERN OAK WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC bought 307,582 shares of NAS:BSCN for a total holding of 1,036,173. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.19.

On 05/24/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.02 per share and a market cap of $2,366,777,000. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

