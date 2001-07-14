PagerDuty Expands International Presence to Japan

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a leader in digital operations management, today announced the expansion of its Japanese operations through a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud. PagerDuty’s digital operations platform has become critical infrastructure as companies across industries accelerate their plans for digital transformation. The new joint venture, PagerDuty Japan, further enables PagerDuty to support this transition with an experienced local team.

As PagerDuty scales towards $1 billion of revenue, Japan offers significant expansion opportunities for PagerDuty led by cloud adoption, digital acceleration and DevOps transformation. Enterprise operations are continuous and complex, but the operating systems most companies rely on haven't evolved. With PagerDuty, organizations of all sizes can proactively manage their digital operations from anywhere, preventing disruptions and allowing them to spend less time reacting and more time building the future.

“The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is becoming the standard for modern enterprises that want to succeed in a digital-first world,” said Jennifer Tejada, chairperson and CEO of PagerDuty. “Japan is home to some of the most digitally mature companies in the world. We expect PagerDuty Japan to accelerate our growth in a critical region and to reaffirm our commitment as a global leader.”

The PagerDuty Japan team will report into Natalie Fair, PagerDuty regional lead, APJ, who has two decades of technology experience, particularly in the emerging technologies, enterprise and digital transformation arenas. PagerDuty already counts notable Japanese companies such as Yahoo Japan, NTT DoCoMo and iret as customers.

“At Yahoo Japan, we have been using PagerDuty to proactively manage and handle alerts which has become a critical part of our business,” said Yuichiro Sano, Technology Group System Headquarters, Cloud Platform Department 2 Director at Yahoo Japan. “We also rely on PagerDuty’s event intelligence feature to reduce the number of alerts and focus on our core responsibility.”

Japan Cloud has a demonstrated track record of scaling U.S. enterprise software companies in the Japanese market, including Appito, BlackLine, Brze, Coupa, New Relic and WalkMe.

“Digital operations management is critical for Japanese companies as they adapt to an always-on world,” said Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud. “Japan Cloud is thrilled to partner with PagerDuty in scaling their Japan operations and making their digital operations platform a must-have for Japanese companies.”

PagerDuty Japan is actively hiring for in-country sales, support, service, marketing and operations personnel.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, DocuSign, Doordash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pagerduty.com%2Fcareers%2F to learn more.

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud advises and provides hands-on support to world-class enterprise cloud companies entering Japan. By partnering with Japan Cloud, companies achieve faster time to market, operational excellence and customer success-driven growth. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005487/en/