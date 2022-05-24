PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P.'s Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1350 BAYSHORE HIGHWAY BURLINGAME, CA 94010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $147,000,000. The top holdings were RJF(16.56%), OMF(15.18%), and ENV(13.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. bought 51,518 shares of NYSE:CVNA for a total holding of 115,569. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.67.

On 05/24/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $28.14 per share and a market cap of $3,197,695,000. The stock has returned -87.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 30.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. bought 92,645 shares of NYSE:OMF for a total holding of 470,980. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 05/24/2022, OneMain Holdings Inc traded for a price of $41.06 per share and a market cap of $5,267,631,000. The stock has returned -10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OneMain Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. bought 32,181 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 148,999. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.15.

On 05/24/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $112.45 per share and a market cap of $66,163,888,000. The stock has returned 15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. bought 24,144 shares of NYSE:RJF for a total holding of 221,597. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.02.

On 05/24/2022, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $91.87 per share and a market cap of $19,404,682,000. The stock has returned 7.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PB INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. bought 49,776 shares of NYSE:HGV for a total holding of 333,107. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.45.

On 05/24/2022, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc traded for a price of $40.6 per share and a market cap of $4,905,346,000. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

