Emerson Provides Advanced Automation Technology for Toyota Australia's Hydrogen Production and Refueling Plant

Global software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and Toyota Australia have collaborated to transform part of Toyota Australia’s operations into a commercial-grade+hydrogen+production%2C+storage+and+refueling+plant. The project, supported by the Australian+Renewable+Energy+Agency+%28ARENA%29, adopts Emerson’s automation expertise to provide the control system that helps Toyota Australia demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of manufacturing hydrogen fuels, including+the+use+of+renewable+solar+energy.

As low and zero-emission vehicles capture an ever-greater share of the market, countries around the globe need to expand access to renewable fuels like hydrogen. Sustainable hydrogen projects are challenging because they need to integrate many data sources into one balance-of-plant system, a process that’s critical for a facility’s success. For the Toyota Australia Hydrogen Center, Emerson’s advanced DeltaV%26trade%3B+distributed+control+system gathers data from the plant’s complex equipment, making it easier to monitor production and storage of hydrogen gas and document and validate the sustainability of operations.

“By incorporating a digital automation foundation to eliminate data silos, Toyota Australia can not only significantly reduce costs, but also gain greater visibility into system performance, making it easier to maintain and report sustainability performance and increase productivity,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “The data foundation Toyota has built will make it faster and easier for like-minded companies to replicate success as hydrogen refueling networks continue to expand across the continent and the globe.”

Emerson’s DeltaV systems control operations for optimal production efficiencies and help ensure safe operations. Edge control technology from Emerson’s PACSystems™ will further reduce cost and complexity of integrating third-party systems. Rosemount™ flame detectors will help keep personnel and operations safe. The Toyota Australia team took advantage of pre-existing configuration libraries to reduce setup time. In addition, Emerson’s technologies create a platform to add future remote operations and data analytics more easily and cost effectively.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move. In Australia, Toyota has been the best-selling automotive brand for 25 years, including the past 19 in a row.

