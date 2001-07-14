Knightscope to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. In accordance with ongoing efforts to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, Knightscope will conduct the Annual Meeting entirely online.

In addition to typical annual business matters, Knightscope Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will provide important updates and will share at least one special announcement. Stockholders will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting at www.meetnow.global%2FMCPTMNT and vote.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 23, 2022:

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, our Proxy Statement, and our 2021 annual report are available at www.envisionreports.com%2FKSCP.

Stockholder participation in the affairs of the Company is important. Those unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to review the proxy materials above and vote ahead of the Annual Meeting online or by phone.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

