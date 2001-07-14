APS Appoints Heflin to Lead Operations at Palo Verde Generating Station

Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) announced today that Adam Heflin has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer (CNO) at the Palo Verde Generating Station, effective June 6. Heflin succeeds Maria+Lacal, who recently announced her intent to retire after a distinguished 41-year career in the commercial nuclear industry.

Heflin previously served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CNO of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Kansas until his retirement in 2019. Prior to that, he was the CNO at Ameren’s Callaway Energy Center in Missouri. Heflin worked with Palo Verde this year as part of its Offsite Safety Review Committee and has served on the board of the STARS Alliance, a collaborative alliance of four western U.S. utilities who operate nuclear generating stations.

“Adam was selected to be our next CNO in large part because of his demonstrated ability to achieve and maintain excellent operational and financial performance at nuclear plants similar to Palo Verde,” said APS Chairman and CEO Jeff+Guldner. “I’m confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence we’ve re-established at Palo Verde, and I’m excited for him to bring his energy and expertise to our leadership team.”

Heflin began his nuclear career in the United States Navy, followed by positions at Entergy’s Arkansas Nuclear One. Heflin holds a B.S. in Mechanical and General Engineering from Arkansas Tech University and has previously served on the boards of both the Nuclear Energy Institute and the Institute for Nuclear Power Operations.

Lacal will remain with APS through August to complete a thorough transition with Heflin and fulfill several industry commitments. Until then, she will serve as Executive Vice President and Advisor to the CEO.

APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest. The company is committed to serving customers with 100% clean power by 2050. As owner and operator of Palo+Verde+Generating+Station, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free electricity, and with one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, APS’s current energy mix is 50% clean. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp.+%28NYSE%3A+PNW%29.

