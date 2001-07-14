FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Cowen’s 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET.

On Tuesday, June 7 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Baird Consumer, Technology and Services Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:40 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

