Kim Kardashian is Featured in a New Campaign by Beyond Meat® as the Company's First Chief Taste Consultant

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) today announced that professional tastemaker, icon and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will be featured in their new campaign. As an icon synonymous with impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more, Kim will highlight the brand’s delicious, nutritious and sustainable product portfolio with her signature recipes and engaging creative content.



“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family. Plus, my kids are obsessed with my Beyond Beef® taco recipe, the Beyond Burger® for BBQs and Beyond Chicken® Tenders for a quick snack," said Kim Kardashian. “As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

To celebrate the new role, Kim is sharing her favorite Beyond Meat products through Beyond Meat’s newsletter that will include exclusive offers, recipes, content and more. With her level of influence, Kim is highly selective of brands she partners with but chose to work with Beyond Meat as a long-time fan of the brand’s products and mission. To sign up, go to www.BeyondMeat.com/kimk .

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible, but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet. It’s empowering to know that the small changes I’m making for my family, like incorporating more Beyond Meat into our meals, can add up to make a big impact,” Kardashian continued.

Beyond Meat distinguishes itself by offering products made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs. Beyond Meat products are designed to at least meet, if not exceed, the nutritional profile of their animal protein equivalents with its plant-based products.

Kim joins a growing roster of well-known Beyond Meat ambassadors, from Kevin Hart and Shay Mitchell to Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy who share Beyond Meat’s vision for feeding a better future without compromising on taste, health or sustainability.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2022, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 135,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ae3c3ec-e2a2-4455-a532-c7e864efb6d0