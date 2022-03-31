J.P. MORGAN LAUNCHES 23rd ANNUAL SUMMER READING LIST

PR Newswire

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan today announced its 23rd Annual Summer Reading List, inviting readers worldwide to explore the adventures, discoveries and new ideas that connect us. Spanning both terrain and time, the books introduce readers to modern-day culture pioneers like Hayao Miyazaki, mythic Ancient Greek heroes and global business and civic leaders, as well as new frontiers of art, self-reflection, climate and currency.

A summer tradition for two-plus decades, 2022 marks the list's first foray into the metaverse in the Onyx by J.P. Morgan lounge in Decentraland. For a limited time, visitors can explore a curated virtual library exhibit on the lounge's first floor, created in partnership with metaverse real estate company Everyrealm. Visitors can create an avatar, learn about the books and view exclusive interviews with select authors, with a scholarly owl perched nearby ready to celebrate correctly answered trivia questions about the books.

"Summer and reading are inextricably linked—a time to explore, escape and dive into new ideas. This year's selections are a reminder of how core human principles like courage, creativity, curiosity and caregiving bond us, transcending borders and time," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management.

To curate the list, J.P. Morgan client advisors worldwide submitted hundreds of non-fiction titles. That list was then culled and reviewed based on timeliness, quality and global appeal to the firm's global client base.

The 2022 Summer Reading list line-up includes:

CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra

McKinsey & Company senior partners offer an insight-packed, revelatory look at how some of the most well-respected CEOs do their jobs. Drawing from 25 years of research and interviews with top corporate leaders—including chiefs at Netflix, JPMorgan Chase, General Motors and Sony—Dewar, Keller and Malhotra show that while the role of CEO is unique to each organization, the best CEOs think and adapt in surprisingly similar ways across industries. Through its examination of world-class leadership, CEO Excellence shows how the best leaders establish game-changing visions for their companies—and how you too can model yourself on the very best.

Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis by Simon Mundy

In this remarkable journey through 26 countries and six continents, Financial Times reporter Simon Mundy travels to the frontlines of the climate crisis, showing how the struggle to respond is already deeply altering our world. By telling the stories of those he meets—from a scientist building a home for engineered mammoths in northeast Siberia to the entrepreneurs chasing breakthroughs in electric and fusion power—Mundy demonstrates how climate change is displacing communities, disrupting global businesses and inspiring a new wave of trailblazing innovation.

Being Present: Commanding Attention at Work (and at Home) by Managing Your Social Presence by Jeanine W. Turner

Our ability to pay attention in a world of distractions becomes more difficult every day. So how can we break free from the digital devices that prevent us from being present? Synthesizing 15 years of research, interviews and experience from teaching students and executives, Georgetown professor Jeanine W. Turner offers a framework to navigate our social presence—the feeling of being connected within a conversation or interaction—and to communicate more effectively and intentionally with our family, friends and colleagues.

The Comprehensive Guide to NFTs, Digital Artwork, Blockchain Technology by Marc Beckman

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one of the most significant digital innovations since the development of blockchain and cryptocurrency. But what exactly are they, and what will their impact be on our world? Marc Beckman, founder of the NFT digital artwork platform Truesy, delves into the foundations of NFT technology, making the subject clear and comprehensible. Applying his deep advertising and branding experience, Beckman explores how NFTs are poised to change fashion, sports, fine art, social justice and more, and how entrepreneurs can position themselves for success in tomorrow's NFT-driven world.

The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel H. Pink

"No regrets" is a popular and well-worn life philosophy, but author Daniel H. Pink rejects this idea in his latest book. Instead, Pink challenges us to accept regrets as fundamental, and to reckon with them in creative ways to help us live more fulfilling lives. Drawing on research in psychology, neuroscience, economics and biology, Pink argues that we can transform regrets into positive forces by reframing our thinking, allowing us to make smarter decisions, achieve more at work and deepen our sense of purpose.

Fixed.: How to Perfect the Fine Art of Problem Solving by Amy E. Herman

While heading education at The Frick Collection in New York City, lawyer and art historian Amy E. Herman developed her Art of Perception seminar to improve the observational and communication skills of medical students solving intractable problems. Since then, she has led sessions internationally for leaders and professionals at the FBI, French National Police, Interpol and many more organizations for which failure is catastrophic. Using art to challenge our default thinking, Herman encourages us to open our minds to see possibilities we may otherwise overlook. No matter the problem's scale or complexity, Herman's lens offers a powerful new perspective to approach any issue, and to craft an effective solution.

Hayao Miyazaki by Jessica Niebel, Daniel Kothenschulte and Pete Docter

A richly illustrated journey through the cinematic worlds of the renowned Japanese filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki celebrates the artistic vision, craftmanship and humanistic themes of Miyazaki's beloved animated films. Published by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in collaboration with Studio Ghibli in Tokyo, Hayao Miyazaki offers insight into the animator's creative process and masterful storytelling techniques. His evocative natural settings and strong characters, many of them young women and girls, transcend cultural boundaries, and offer universal explorations of youth and humanity.

As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic by the Wedge Collection (Preface by Teju Cole/Introduction by Dr. Mark Sealy/Interviewed by Liz Ikiriko)

Selected from Dr. Kenneth Montague's Wedge Collection in Toronto—a Black-owned collection dedicated to artists of African descent—As We Rise provides a timely exploration of Black identity. Through a compilation of over 100 photographs by Black artists from Canada, the Caribbean, Great Britain, the United States, South America and throughout the African continent, the volume examines the multilayered aspects of Black life through themes of community, identity and power, all while exploring ideas of agency, beauty, self-representation and more.

Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother's Story of Love, Loss, Healing, and Hope by Maggie Doyne

Maggie Doyne, American philanthropist and founder of the BlinkNow Foundation, tells an intimate and inspiring tale of her journey from carefree New Jersey teen to caretaker of more than 50 Nepalese children. Inspired on a trip to the country during a gap year before college, Doyne invests her life savings to buy land and open a children's home. Between the Mountain and the Sky shares all the love, loss, healing and hope she experiences opening the home, and eventually a women's center and school, and is a reminder of how goodness and change are possible when a single person takes action.

Greek Myths by Gustav Schwab

A collection of 47 tales from German writer Gustav Schwab's seminal anthology, Taschen's Greek Myths reimagines the fascinating world of Greek mythology for modern times. Through these legendary tales of gods and all-too-human heroes, Schwab's updated stories reveal all the feats, furies and foibles of the human condition—from the courage of Perseus and ambition of Icarus to Midas's greed. Accompanied by rich illustrations, these ancient and timeless truths about humanity remain as relevant today as ever, promising to captivate readers of all ages.

For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/readinglist

