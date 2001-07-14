INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility.

On this news, Inotiv’s stock fell $5.19, or 28.3%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inotiv securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

