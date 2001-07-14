Colorado Preparatory Academy and Pikes Peak Online School to Celebrate Class of 2022 on May 27

Colorado+Preparatory+Academy and Pikes+Peak+Online+School, two online public school programs serving students statewide, will celebrate their graduating classes with a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 27.

CPA serves students in kindergarten through grade 12, and PPOS is available to students in grades 9-12. Graduating seniors from both schools earn a high school diploma. This year, PPOS and CPA will graduate 162 and 155 students, respectively.

“As the Class of 2022 prepares to take charge of the next chapter in their lives, we know their time with us has set them up for success,” said Nicole Tiley, Executive Director at CPA and PPOS. “We are so proud of all they have achieved, and to have been their partner on their academic and personal journeys.”

Collectively, the schools 2022 graduates report having been awarded more than $400,000 in college scholarships so far, and members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities across Colorado and beyond including Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, Pennsylvania State University, University of Colorado, and University of Idaho.

Among Colorado Preparatory Academy’s graduates are 43 Honors students, 10 National Honor Society Members, and 39 students who were concurrently enrolled in college-level classes while in high school – including two who have earned associate degrees ahead of this week’s graduation.

PPOS and CPA students, families, and staff will travel from across the state for the graduation celebration on May 27, with many meeting each other in person for the first time. Colorado Senator James Coleman is scheduled to deliver the ceremony’s keynote address.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Friday, May 27, 2022 11:00 a.m. MDT (Colorado Preparatory Academy) 2:00 p.m. MDT (Pikes Peak Online School)

Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

Students enroll in online school for a number of reasons—including those looking to get away from distractions of the brick-and-mortar environment, those who may have fallen academically off track or looking to get a head start on future careers. CPA provides programs specifically for advanced learners, and PPOS provides struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to reach graduation.

