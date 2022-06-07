Wejo to Participate in Investor Conferences

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO, Richard Barlow and CFO, John Maxwell will present and host investor meetings at the following conferences:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Technology Conference

Fireside Chat at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Fireside Chat at 3:45 PM ET

Management will discuss Wejo’s mission to deliver Smart Mobility products and services to both public and private organizations, its opportunity to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and enable the deployment of autonomous vehicles, and the company’s expansion into five new product lines, including audience and media measurement, remote diagnostics, and end-to-end insurance. They will also discuss Wejo’s newly launched real-time traffic intelligence solution, Wejo RTTITM , which can provide critical insights via an up-to-the-minute and holistic view of traffic conditions and safety incidents on roads using aggregated data derived from millions of connected vehicles.

A webcast for the Needham Conference can be accessed by visiting the investor relations web site at investors.wejo.com.

