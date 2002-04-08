Rackspace Technology Answers Government Cloud Professionals' Needs with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Government

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Government. The offering – which aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s essential cloud characteristics of on-demand, broad access, resource pooling, rapid elasticity, and measured service – gives government cloud personnel the ability to access deep cloud expertise in a flexible way, without having to carefully craft a statement of work.



“Government organizations and the entities that support them all have a specific purpose, a mission, a reason why they operate,” said Alysia Ford, Senior Product Manager, Government Services at Rackspace Technology. “The cloud is an amazing technology enabler for government, but among many questions about the cloud is the big question of who is going to do this work, followed by what, when, where and how. By making sure all the big questions are answered, Rackspace Government Services makes the cloud work for customers, so they can focus on their mission.”

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Government leverages the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s definition of cloud computing’s five essential cloud characteristics as follows:

Broad Access : Each customer receives access to a pod of experts tailored to solve their cloud problems, as well as a dedicated Engagement Manager, meaning the customer can access this expertise without having to create a statement of work.

: Each customer receives access to a pod of experts tailored to solve their cloud problems, as well as a dedicated Engagement Manager, meaning the customer can access this expertise without having to create a statement of work. Rapid Elasticity : For the first time, trusted team members can be elastically provisioned and released to scale rapidly up and down commensurate with demand.

: For the first time, trusted team members can be elastically provisioned and released to scale rapidly up and down commensurate with demand. On-Demand : Customers can supplement teams for faster delivery, or completely offload tasks and projects to deliver multiple capabilities in parallel.

: Customers can supplement teams for faster delivery, or completely offload tasks and projects to deliver multiple capabilities in parallel. Resource Pooling : The pods offered are shared resources, provided from the Rackspace Technology distributed US-only workforce, enlisted to serve multiple consumers using a multi-tenant model, which allows for quick assembly of fully multi-functional teams for every customer’s engagement.

: The pods offered are shared resources, provided from the Rackspace Technology distributed US-only workforce, enlisted to serve multiple consumers using a multi-tenant model, which allows for quick assembly of fully multi-functional teams for every customer’s engagement. Measured Service: Controlled and optimization of resource utilization can be monitored, controlled, and reported, providing full transparency for both Rackspace Technology and the customer.



Rackspace Technology Government Solutions brings over 20 years of government security and compliance expertise meeting stringent government standards including FISMA, FedRAMP, DFARS, and many others. Rackspace Technology is the sole provider of a FedRAMP JAB-authorized managed security service with flexibility to support organization- or agency-specific controls at the federal, state, local, and educational levels.

