Halberd Successfully Eliminates Excess Levels of Inflammatory Cytokines

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) researchers have demonstrated a protocol which allows for the precise level of elimination of a specific targeted cytokine from a homogeneous mixture of two different cytokines in a fluid. Several adverse health conditions are caused by excess quantities of particular components in blood or cerebral spinal fluid (CSF), such as proteins, cytokines, amino acids, etc. Elimination of excessive quantities of these elements is key to minimizing damage, curtailing progressive damage, and even restoring health.

Halberd's researchers successfully reduced the level of Interleukin-4 (IL-4) in a mixture of IL-4 and Interleukin-6 (IL-6) in vitro to a predetermined level without significantly reducing other non-targeted (collateral) cytokines. This was accomplished through determining the precise level of IL-4 desired and calculating the number of antibodies needed to be chemically bonded to plastic beads to remove the predetermined excess IL-4. The fluid mixture was then flowed through a chromatography column filled with these treated beads. A 75% reduction of IL-4 from the mixture was set as the target, with the actual results being an 80% reduction - within the margin of acceptability. This was accomplished in a total time of approximately five minutes using gravity flow through the column. If determined to be necessary, a more precise control and reduced treatment time in practice can be accomplished through the use of a pump to speed the flow through the column.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "This is a spectacular accomplishment in that it allows for the fine-tuning of disease-causing proteins/target elements, which has never been accomplished previously. Using this technique, doctors will be able to precisely control the specific concentration of disease-causing target elements in blood or CSF. This could revolutionize not only medicine, but psychiatry as well, in that a psychiatrist would be able to exactly replicate the CSF picogram/ml levels of inflammatory cytokines to a desired level and quickly eliminate severe clinical depression and/or PTSD. Note that this was accomplished in minutes! Antidepressants take from weeks to months to achieve similar clinical results and often with harmful side-effects which are completely avoided with Halberd's methodology.

"This also opens the door to a quantum leap forward in cancer treatment. Chemotherapy is like trying to fix a pocket watch with a hammer. This technique, in which the precise picogram/ml level of a multitude of cancer-causing and/or related molecules (VEGF, TNF-alpha, CTLA-4, etc.), are for the first time able to be precisely controlled in order to replicate the exact, precise concentration needed to cure a cancer patient."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "Halberd's patented technology has been demonstrated to be effective in selectively eliminating target elements from a homogeneous mixture of elements. This tool can be universally applied to a variety of disease conditions from PTSD/CTE, suicide ideation, neurodegenerative maladies, to blood-borne illnesses. Halberd's on-going research program will focus on elimination of pathogens from blood serum, followed by animal testing on our path to obtain FDA certification."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 20 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

