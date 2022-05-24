Online Shoppers Can Now Use Bitcoin To Purchase Luxury Leather Goods, Accessories and Home Items at Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Cryptocurrency Can Now Be Accepted at Gaucho.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires has integrated its e-commerce platform Gaucho.com with web3 technologies and cryptocurrencies to accept coins such as (Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and many more) through Coinbase Commerce, a platform of Coinbase Global, inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

In 2021 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. completed its first lot sale through cryptocurrency for its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates. The company is also analyzing possibilities for growth in the Metaverse and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) into its Real Estate, Wine & Vineyard, hospitality, and retail operations.

With cryptocurrency comes blockchain - the transparent, digital ledger in which all cryptocurrency transactions are recorded. Blockchain offers Gaucho's e-commerce brand benefits that may include potentially faster and more cost-effective business processes, as well as potentially greater data security. Tech moves fast in the digital age, and Gaucho believes that innovators and contrarians may lead the pack.

‍

Gaucho Holdings believes we are living in an era where the early adoption of the right kind of tech can distinguish between success and obscurity. For crypto and blockchain technology in particular, early adopters who adjust to the new tech may have a hand in shaping the future, especially in e-commerce which is worth over $5.5 trillion worldwide, and growing.

"This a big step forward toward becoming a blockchain inclusive company," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "We endeavor to adapt our businesses to web3 technology as much as possible. Algodon Wine Estates already accepts cryptocurrencies to purchase lots, and now our e-commerce platform for Gaucho - Buenos Aires can as well. With this initiative, we hope to bring clear benefits for our customers, and to add value to our company while doing so."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

