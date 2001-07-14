Northern Trust Announces Investor Relations Transition

Northern Trust today announced that Jennifer Childe has joined Northern Trust as Director of Investor Relations. She succeeds Mark Bette, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer for Shared Services.

Childe joins Northern Trust from CNO Financial Group Inc., where she served as vice president of Investor Relations & Sustainability since 2018. The two will work closely in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Mark has been an integral part of Northern Trust’s strong relationships across the financial services community, and we are excited for him to broaden his already invaluable influence as he takes on this leadership role in Finance,” Chief Financial Officer Jason Tyler said. “We are pleased to welcome Jennifer, who brings significant expertise to the role and will be impactful as we continue to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

Bette joined Northern Trust in 1994 and has served in a number of leadership roles within Corporate Finance, including as Director of Investor Relations since 2016.

In her role, Childe will be responsible for Northern Trust’s Investor Relations strategy and focus on continuing and building relationships with investors, analysts, rating agencies and regulators and other key stakeholders. Childe will report to Tyler.

Childe’s experience includes working as a sell-side analyst for 12 years and as an investor relations professional. Prior to CNO, she served as managing director at Clermont Partners where she counseled investor relations clients across multiple sectors and market capitalizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international economics from Cornell University and an MBA with a concentration in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Childe is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Northern Trust

