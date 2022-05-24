Vivakor to Present at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced its participation in the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX.

CEO Matt Nicosia will present at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX on Wednesday, May 25 at 3:24 PM PT/ 6:24 PM ET at TopGolf in Centennial Colorado. To view the presentation live or after the fact, please use the virtual conference signup/registration http://rockymtmicro.com.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK), is a clean energy technology company focused in the area of oil remediation and natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on its patented Remediation Processing Centers that allows for the environmentally friendly recovery of bitumen (heavy crude) and other hydrocarbons from the remediation of contaminated soils. It is believed to be the only remediation system that can clean soils with more than 5% by weight oil contamination while fully recovering the oil and leaving the soil fully viable for reuse. It is currently focused extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects in Kuwait and in Houston, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

