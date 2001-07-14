PGT Innovations Acquires New Space to Accommodate Growth of Western Window Systems Brand

PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is expanding its western manufacturing operations with a newly purchased space to accommodate the growth of its Western Window Systems brand.

The acquired 78,843-square-foot space resides within the current Western Window Systems facility located at 2200 E. Riverview Dr. in Phoenix, in an area of the building adjacent to its existing manufacturing space.

The new space will add 68,043 square feet of manufacturing operations to the current 170,000-square-foot area and will allow for the organization to expand its current production.

“We are immensely proud of the 30 percent year-over-year growth our Western Window Systems brand has experienced over the past two years,” said President and CEO of PGT Innovations Jeff Jackson. “There has been continuously increasing demand in the markets that Western Window Systems serves, and the brand’s growth is a testament that Western Window Systems offers the products and quality that homeowners are looking for, as well as a commendation of the exceptional work being done by every single team member in our Phoenix facility.”

The new space will also add 10,800 square feet of office space and areas dedicated to team member health and wellness, including a fully equipped gym and health clinic for team members and their families.

At its Phoenix location, PGT Innovations currently employs 480 team members, with 35 of those team members added within the last year. The newly acquired space has the potential to add approximately 30 new team members.

“We are very excited to be able to add jobs to the great community that has consistently supported our business, as well as expand manufacturing operations and employee services so we can better serve our customers and support the incredible team members who have helped us achieve this growth,” said President of Western Window Systems Mike Wothe. “We expect this expansion to result in increased efficiency and reduced lead times for our customers and further support our position as a great place to work in Phoenix.”

Production in the new space is planned to start in July 2022.

