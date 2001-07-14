Alcon Prices EUR 500.0 Million Senior Notes Offering

Alcon Inc. (SIX/NYSE: ALC), today announced that it has commenced and priced a public offering of EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.375% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued by Alcon Finance B.V., Alcon Inc.’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by Alcon Inc.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the Euro MTF.

The offering is expected to close on May 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alcon intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing, in whole or in part, of its existing indebtedness.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “commitment,” “look forward,” “maintain,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook+%0A

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005894/en/