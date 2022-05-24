Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement

US$5.6 Million Private Placement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 33,105,117 common shares of the Company ("Common Share") at a price of $0.215 per Common Share ("Purchase Price") for gross proceeds of up to US$5.6 million (approximate $7.1 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.

The Purchase Price has been fixed at the closing price of the Common Shares on the trading day immediately preceding this announcement. The number of Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement represents approximately 3.4% of the Common Shares currently issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for 24,069,424 Common Shares for gross proceeds of US$4.07 million under the Private Placement. The issuance of Common Shares to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will constitute a ‘related party transaction' within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on certain exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(a), 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement, as the Company is not listed on specified markets and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") and the receipt of all other applicable approvals. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in completing the Private Placement. On receipt of approvals, it is anticipated that the Private Placement will close on or about June 20, 2022 or such earlier or later date as may be determined by the Company, subject to satisfaction or waiver by the relevant party of the conditions of closing. The Common Shares to be issued on closing of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

Subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange, the Company may pay a cash finder's fee of up to US$5,600 in connection with the Private Placement in respect of the procurement of certain arm's length subscribers.

The Company is progressing with its arbitration case against Romania before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID Arbitration") and intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to finance the costs of the ongoing ICSID Arbitration and for general working capital requirements.

The Company expects to file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further Information

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal business had been the exploration and development of the Roșia Montană gold and silver project in Romania. The Roşia Montană Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Roşia Montană Project is held by Roșia Montană Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Roșia Montană S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Roşia Montană Project. Despite the Company's fulfilment of its legal obligations and its development of the Roşia Montană Project as a high-quality, sustainable and environmentally-responsible mining project, using best available techniques, Romania has unlawfully blocked and prevented implementation of the Roşia Montană Project without due process and without compensation. Accordingly, the Company's current core focus is the ICSID Arbitration. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

