Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces Project Update Including Successful Completion of Facility Upgrades and Cost Reductions

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TPC" or the "Company") ( TSXV:TPC, Financial) is pleased to announce updates to its Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") project at Murray Lake, Alberta. The project is designed to increase oil recovery and extend the life of the field by injection of fluids into the existing producing reservoir.

The Company announced the closing (see April 12, 2022 Press Release) of 76 bbls/d (100% oil & NGLs) of high quality, high netback, low decline oil assets in the Murray Lake and Hays area of Southern Alberta. The effective date of the acquisition was March 1, 2022, which further strengthens the Company's existing production volumes, third-party processing and operating cashflow for the first quarter.

Operational Performance

The Company successfully completed facility upgrades at Murray Lake in April, including capacity expansions to the existing infrastructure with the addition of a new treater, injection pumps, upgraded water handling capacity and 5,000 bbls of storage.

EOR injection operations commenced the first week of May 2022 and the Company has increased its current injection volumes to ~135m3/day (849 barrels fluid per day) and the Company anticipates oil production volumes to steadily increase based on the increase in injection rates.

The Company EOR plan is to steadily increase its voidage replacement ratio (VRR) from 1:1 (current), up to 3:1, which increase both total fluid and oil production volumes. The Company is actively monitoring injection volumes and production responses across injection patterns in an effort to maximize economic recovery of the Mannville "A" pool. Analogues pools have reached recovery factors of original oil in place of upwards of 20%, while to date less than 8% of the oil in place has been recovered in the Mannville "A" pool.

Capital Expenditure

The Company has successfully completed the facility upgrades at the 7-36-9-8W4M oil battery. The Company had originally budgeted $440,000 for the project and is pleased to announce it was completed for less than $300,000.

Cameron MacDonald, Tenth Avenue President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the recent acquisition and our initial upgrades at Murray Lake under budget and ahead of schedule. Based on the current oil price environment and initial EOR results, we anticipate higher cash flow, which will position the Company to be able to accelerate additional development with our existing opportunities and complete future acquisitions."

Stock Option Grant

In addition, TPC has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 2,940,000 common shares in the capital of the Company in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share. The shares issuable upon exercise of the options may not be traded for 4 months and one day from the date of grant. As a result of this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 2,940,000 stock options issued, representing 7.7% of its issued and outstanding share capital.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta.

