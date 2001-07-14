Pennsylvania American Water Announces $10,000 Sponsorship of Pennsylvania Envirothon

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it donated $10,000 to support the Pennsylvania Envirothon, a natural resource environmental education program that combines classroom learning and outdoor activities across the Commonwealth.

“We’re excited to support this important environmental and natural resource education program that engages thousands of Pennsylvania students annually,” said company President Mike Doran. “Support of this program aligns with Pennsylvania American Water’s Career Stream program, which is fostering interest in fields related to the water and wastewater business through scholarships, internships, and career outreach.”

The Pennsylvania Envirothon is a conservation district-led natural resource program for high school students. Pennsylvania American Water employees are also volunteering to support an in-person testing event on Wednesday, May 25, at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg, Pa.

“Pennsylvania Envirothon greatly appreciates the support and partnership of Pennsylvania American Water. This sponsorship helps to ensure that the best and brightest Envirothon students have the opportunity to advance to the state level of competition,” said Celina Seftas, Pennsylvania Envirothon Board Chair.

Envirothon is a fun, academic event. It challenges high school students to think critically about the natural world and their roles in it. Envirothon combines an in-class curriculum and outdoor training, helping students learn more about Aquatic Ecology, Forestry, Soil & Land Use, Wildlife, and Current Environmental Issues.

Seftas added, “The students who participate are building their skills in practical resource management fields such as forestry, wildlife conservation, and aquatic biology, to name a few. This partnership with Pennsylvania American Water is a natural fit.”

