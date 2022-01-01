UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael+Matthews, a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Bellevue office, has been ranked as the #1 advisor in Washington State on the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the fifth year that Michael has been named to the list, and the third consecutive year that he has been ranked #1 for the state of Washington.

“We’re thrilled that Mike continues to be recognized at the top of this prestigious list as he has a deep understanding of his clients' needs to help them build an enduring legacy,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His decades of experience provide meaningful perspective that clients depend on day in and day out.”

With over 30 years of experience, Michael provides comprehensive advice for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families. He is known for taking an active, detailed, and highly customized approach to managing client objectives, leveraging the resources of UBS's global footprint to help them thrive financially so they can make their unique mark on the world.

Michael holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from The Ohio State University. In his free time, Michael enjoys golf, exercise, and spending time with family and friends in the local community.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list features more than 6,500 advisors managing a collective $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

