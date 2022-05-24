LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5305 EAST 2ND STREET LONG BEACH, CA 90803

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.22%), MSFT(6.40%), and GOOGL(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,591 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $593.78 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $524.935 per share and a market cap of $213.54Bil. The stock has returned 20.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 4,838 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $404.57.

On 05/24/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $437.62 per share and a market cap of $116.29Bil. The stock has returned 14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-book ratio of 11.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 5,438 shares in OTCPK:LVMUY, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.3 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE traded for a price of $118.61 per share and a market cap of $297.66Bil. The stock has returned -21.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a price-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-book ratio of 6.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA bought 26,559 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 58,221. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 05/24/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $21.9478 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned 2.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL/CA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,117 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.8521 per share and a market cap of $2,239.71Bil. The stock has returned 14.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-book ratio of 33.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

