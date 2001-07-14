Skechers Elite Runner Edward Cheserek Wins Second Straight Carlsbad 5000

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, celebrates 17-time NCAA national champion Edward Cheserek’s second consecutive win at the 2022 Carlsbad 5000 in Carlsbad, CA on Sunday, May 22. The Skechers elite runner, who also won the event known as the World’s Fastest 5K when it was last held in 2019, ran in 13:44, crossing the finish line one second ahead of the next competitor.

Skechers elite runner Edward Cheserek, racing in Skechers Speed Elite footwear, wins second straight Carlsbad 5000 on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Photo credit: Carlsbad 5000

“After winning in 2019, I said I couldn’t wait to race again here next year. It ended up taking a little bit longer than we thought due to the pandemic, but feels so good to be back and to win again on this course is more than I could have hoped for,” said Cheserek, who raced wearing the Skechers Speed Elite. “It’s a bonus that a legend like Meb is involved in this race. Knowing how much he achieved with Skechers really got me ready to compete hard, and I’m honored to represent the team with a victory.”

Since the inaugural race in 1986, the World’s Fastest 5K has been more than just a catchy tagline. Numerous records have been set throughout the past 35 years, and the Carlsbad 5000 is an ever-tested proving ground for racing. Skechers elite marathoner Meb Keflezighi headlines a group of local running industry leaders who took ownership of the event in 2018.

“It’s been a long three years since the last Carlsbad 5000, but Edward’s repeat win was the perfect way to begin the next chapter of this fantastic race,” added Meb Keflezighi. “It’s great to be back with the runners and fans in the San Diego area and I loved watching another member of the Skechers running family push so hard to cross that finish line first.”

“Edward is a true competitor who never gave up to get the win in an exciting photo finish ending,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Runners around the world are inspired by his determination and focus, so we’re fortunate to have him on our team illustrating how the comfort and performance of Skechers GO RUN technical footwear can lead to the podium. We look forward to continuing this journey together and the exciting possibilities ahead.”

Originally from Kenya, Cheserek attended Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in New Jersey, where he was named the Gatorade 2013 National Cross Country Runner of the Year, before choosing to continue his collegiate career at distance running powerhouse, University of Oregon. In 2013, Cheserek became the first freshman in school history to win the NCAA National Cross Country Championships and would then go on to repeat as cross country champion in his sophomore and junior years. By the end of his collegiate career, Cheserek was the winningest male athlete in NCAA Division I athletics’ history with a combined 17 national championships in cross country plus indoor and outdoor track and field. After going pro in September 2017, he set a new PR in the indoor mile with a win at the 2018 Boston University Valentine Invitational. Wearing custom Skechers GO RUN racing spikes, his time of 3:49.44 placed him at #2 all-time on the world record list for that distance. In April 2019, Cheserek won the Carlsbad 5000 in 13:29, tying the IAAF road world record and achieving a new road 5K personal best.

Since its debut with the first model of Skechers GO RUN worn by Meb Keflezighi in 2012, Skechers Performance footwear has earned respect throughout the running world and won numerous awards within the footwear industry. The entire Skechers GO RUN collection for men and women is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners.

