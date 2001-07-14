Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV). The investigation concerns whether Inotiv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Inotiv provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility. On this news, the price of Inotiv stock declined by $5.19 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $18.33 per share to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524006080/en/