SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Names J. Craig Buse to the Board of Directors

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / SVB&T Corporation ( OTCQX:SVBT, Financial), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, names J. Craig Buse as Board Director of both entities as of May 18, 2022.

"As a beginning step toward executing our formal President/CEO succession plan, I am proud to announce that J. Craig Buse has been added to the Springs Valley Bank Board and that of SVB&T Corporation as our second inside Director," stated President & CEO Jamie Shinabarger. He went on to say, "Craig has over two decades of banking experience and brings a broad and accomplished skillset to a true community bank Board of Directors. We have been preparing judiciously behind the scenes for my target date retirement at the end of 2024. As the December 31, 2024 date draws closer, I would anticipate other intermediary actions in preparation for the transition."

Joining Springs Valley in 2002, Craig has held several positions during his time at the Bank, with his most recent position that of Senior Executive Vice President & COO & CLO. In this additional role, Craig will join the current Directors to oversee Springs Valley through a wide variety of tasks including the establishment of policies and objectives and the approval of annual budgets.

Craig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a Master of Science Information Security from Capella University. He is a 2012 graduate from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. Craig completed the Dubois County Leadership Academy in 2011 and was awarded the Independent Community Bankers "Rising Star" Award in 2009. In 2018, he was recognized as "20 Under 40" with Banking Exchange magazine. Individuals receiving a "20 Under 40" award demonstrated that they have made a difference to their organization and their community and have a vision for the future of their financial institution and for banking.

Buse is the treasurer for Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition and a member of the Northwood Good Samaritan Advisory Board. He also serves on the Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corporation Loan Committee. Craig is past president of the Rotary Club of Jasper and past board member of Indiana Bankers Future Leadership Development.

Craig resides in Santa Claus, Indiana, with his wife, Erika, two children, Chase and Colton, and their two Labradors, Rainer and Bailey.

"I appreciate the confidence the Springs Valley Board and shareholders have shown in me through this appointment," said J. Craig Buse. "Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a great place to work and bank. I am dedicated to continuing to help the organization grow and to support the wonderful communities we serve."

