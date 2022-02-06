ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:











FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 6/2/2022 6/3/2022 6/17/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 6/2/2022 6/3/2022 6/17/2022 $0.04479 per share of investment income





































The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.









